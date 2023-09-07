Police: Winchester man admitted sexually abusing pre-schooler

WINCHESTER, Ind. —Winchester police say a local man admitted to sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

Howard Merrill Yingling III, 27, was charged this week in Randolph Circuit Court with child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, sexual misconduct with a minor and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

The Winchester man, arrested Saturday, was being held in the Randolph County jail. An initial hearing in his case is set for Friday.

According to court document, the events leading to his arrest took place on Sept. 1.

The molesting count filed against Yingling is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while other charges against him include a Level 3 felony, with a maximum 16-year sentence, and a Level 4 felony, carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Yingling was also charged with child molesting in two Randolph Circuit Court cases in May 2019.

In one of those cases, a child told authorities Yingling fondled her as many as 13 times when she was visiting a mutual acquaintance’s home.

That accuser said Yingling began assaulting her when she was five years old, and told her not to tell her parents about his activities.

In one of the cases filed in 2019, the Winchester man in July 2020 pleaded guilty to a reduced count of battery on a child, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. He was apparently sentenced to electronic home detention.

The other 2019 case was dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Winchester man charged with sexually abusing pre-schooler