Police: Windber woman stabs man at PNA in Minersville

Jun. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Windber woman was jailed on Saturday, accused of knifing a man in the Minersville section of Johnstown, sending him to the hospital with a stab wound, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Vicki L. Estrada, 52, of the 3400 block of Graham Avenue, with two counts each of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Police also charged her with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the Polish National Alliance building (PNA), 153 Benshoff St., where they found Estrada standing outside with blood on her pants, coat and white shoes.

Police recovered a bloody knife, a bloody set of keys with a "key knife" and a cellphone.

Witnesses told police that Estrada stabbed a man who was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

The man told police that Estrada hit him in the stomach. He didn't realize he had been stabbed until he saw blood pouring from the open wound. Police did not give a motive for the attack.

Police drove Estrada to the hospital after she complained of head pain.

Hospital staff said she had a fractured nasal bone.

Estrada was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $350,000 bond.