Police: Windsor Locks man who is deaf swindled out of about $51,000 in multi-state scam

Mar. 27—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police are investigating a scam that targeted a local elderly man who is deaf that resulted in him being swindled out of about $51,000.

Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Lampson said he began investigating the scam in late February when an official at the man's bank called police to report that it was suspected that the man was the victim of a scam.

Police learned through their investigation that the man had been contacted by an unknown person, informing him that he had won a lottery specifically for deaf people that was going to award him $1 million, Lampson said.

However, to get the prize, the man was told he had to pay certain administrative fees that would later be refunded. The scammer asked the man to send $35,000 to an address in Springfield, Illinois, and he did, Lampson said.

The scammer later asked for two additional sums of money, the detective said. When the man tried to fulfill one of those requests, his bank became suspicious and called police, Lampson said.

The Police Department then began communicating with the scammer while pretending to be the victim, Lampson said. Police created a fake package that looked like the payment the scammer requested and sent it to the same Illinois address, he said.

Lampson said he and another member of the department then traveled to Illinois to follow the package, and discovered that the man living at the address it was sent to was a victim turned unwitting-pawn in the scam.

Speaking with the Illinois man, police discovered there were other victims of the scam in Maryland and Florida, and possibly elsewhere, Lampson said.

Due to the multi-state nature of the investigation, police have met with the FBI, and its possible the agency will take on the case, Lampson said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.