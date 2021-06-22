Police: Windsor Locks teen admitted holding gun but denied robbery

Jun. 22—A Windsor Locks teenager who is accused of committing four robberies or attempted robberies this year after jumping bond in an earlier series of robbery cases admitted that he was the man shown holding a gun in a surveillance photo of a New Britain robbery, according to police there.

But Caleb Tisdol, 18, who has listed his address as 52 Birge Ave., denied that he was committing a robbery in the photo, according to an affidavit by New Britain police Detective Paul D. O'Connor.

Rather, Tisdol said, he was probably "pressing" the other man involved in the incident, explaining that the man "may have looked at him funny, and he was seeing what his issue was," the detective reported.

Tisdol went on to say that he had a problem with alcohol and was impulsive when under the influence, the detective continued.

Several victims and witnesses in the recent string of robberies, including one in East Hartford, have identified Tisdol as the robber, but all with less than 100% certainty, according to police affidavits.

In addition, a woman has admitted driving him to the scenes of several robberies on Jan. 25, but she declined to provide a written statement or initial photographs, according to an affidavit by Newington police Detective Kathleen Kelliher.

Kelliher quoted a man who was in the room during the woman's interview as saying that Tisdol was dangerous and had a lot of connections on the streets, adding that if the woman provided a statement she would probably be killed.

East Hartford police Detective Gary Boivin reported that a New Britain detective had quoted Tisdol as saying in a Facebook Live video posted Jan. 27, two days after the recent robberies, that he robs people "for money, robbery first, premeditated. I do robbery first."

Several of the affidavits also describe a rap video in which Tisdol, using the name "Chopacito," holds a gun with a laser pointer and performs a song that mentions robbing people.

The recent robberies in which Tisdol is charged all occurred Jan. 25. They are as follows:

—Around 12:20 a.m. in Newington, a man with a gun approached a sport-utility vehicle as the male passenger was about to get out, according to Kelliher. Although the man saw the gun and yelled to the driver, causing her to drive away, his backpack, containing items estimated to be worth more than $850, fell from the SUV's open rear hatch and was believed to have been stolen.

—Around 12:35 a.m., two men were robbed at gunpoint in front of a New Britain smoke shop, according to an affidavit by O'Connor.

—Around the same time, a gunman tried to rob a man who was sitting in a vehicle as his mother went into a store. The incident was captured on surveillance video reviewed by police in relation to the smoke-shop incident, but the mother and son reported it to police only later in the day, O'Connor reported.

—Around 7:38 p.m., a man reported being robbed by a gunman smelling of alcohol as the victim returned to his apartment in the complex at 80 Simmons Road in East Hartford, Boivin reported. The victim said the robber stole a handgun, a holster, and two 10-round magazines, the detective reported.

Tisdol is being held in lieu of $3.3 million bond on these and six earlier cases, mostly robberies. He also faces gun and drug charges stemming from a Dec. 14, 2017, incident in which he was shot and wounded at age 15 while riding in a car as it fled from New Britain police. The driver, Zoe Dowdell, 20, of Bloomfield, was killed by the police gunfire.

