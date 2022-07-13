Police say Windsor man threatened to kill hospital staff

Jul. 13—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man turned himself in Tuesday night on an active arrest warrant after police say he told his counselor that he intended to kill hospital staff.

Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor, was charged with second-degree threatening. He also was served with a risk protection order that bars him from purchasing, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing.

Police say the charge stems from a June 8 incident where Zawasky told a counselor he intended to obtain a pistol permit and buy a firearm to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford.

Zawasky was released on $2,500 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court this morning.

