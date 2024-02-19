Police in Wisconsin find three people dead inside a residence, described as a homicide

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating a reported homicide where three people were found dead, and one more was injured.

According to the Middleton Police Department, on February 18 around 7:40 p.m., officers were in the 6300 block of Maywood Avenue for a separate incident. Shortly after, a man got out of a different residence saying he was shot.

The man reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a local hospital, according to officials.

Authorities went into the residence and reportedly found three people all dead. The release says that there is no known danger to the public.

Officials say they are not looking for any other individuals. The identities of those who were dead will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Multiple agencies helped the Middleton Police Department in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-824-7300.

No additional information was provided.

