Police:Withkids in car, thieves followed victims to their CT home and robbed them at gunpoint

Jul. 21—Williams had her children with her when she and Smith spotted the victims at the Waterbury store and left them in the car while she and Smith confronted the victims with a gun at their home, Deputy Chief Renee Dominguez said.

The victims were sitting in their backyard near the driveway when the two appeared, one with a gun, and demanded money, police said.

They made off with a small amount of cash, Dominguez said.

Police said tips and surveillance video showing the victims being followed from the Waterbury store helped the investigation.

"We had great community involvement and involvement from area businesses and collaboration with other police departments," Dominguez said. "We initially had few details other than the victims' accounts, but they were helpful and Detective Kevin Conard did a great job pulling it together."

Smith and Williams were charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and risk of injury to a child. Smith was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Both were held on bond pending their arraignment Friday in state Superior Court in Waterbury. The state Department of Children and Families was notified that Williams had brought her children to the robbery, Dominguez said. The children are in a safe place, she said.

