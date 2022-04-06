Police: Witness described assault on dementia patient

Apr. 6—An employee of a Glastonbury memory care facility told police that an 88-year-old dementia patient spat at a fellow caregiver, who responded by punching or "jabbing" the right side of the patient's face.

That information comes from a police affidavit in the case against Virginie Vivient, 31, who is facing misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault on an elderly victim and disorderly conduct in the Oct. 5 incident at Brookdale Buckingham at 1824 Manchester Road.

Vivient has listed addresses of 482 W. Middle Turnpike in Manchester and 4 Cliff St. in Ellington, court records show.

A Glastonbury police arrest log last week listed the Cliff Street address as being in Enfield, where there is no street by that name. Lt. Corey Davis, the Glastonbury Police Department spokesman, attributed that to a clerical error.

Vivient was arrested March 25 and released that day on $20,000 bond, court records show. She is due April 25 in Manchester Superior Court for arraignment.

Jillian Morascini, a Brookdale Buckingham representative, told police that Vivient was fired two days after the incident, according to the affidavit by Glastonbury police Officer Olivia Ingham.

The dementia patient's son, who lives in Glastonbury, reported the incident to local police, saying he had learned of it from the Brookdale Buckingham's administration, which was conducting an investigation and urged him to notify police.

The son told police that he visited his mother Oct. 6 and noticed "some slight swelling" on her right cheek, although he said she was unable to recall the incident because of her dementia.

Morascini later told the officer that there were no marks or bruising on the patient's face but added that she "complained of pain when palpitated by nurses."

Morascini let the officer review statements written by everyone who provided information during the internal investigation. The officer reported that Vivient's statement was about three sentences long and provided no useful information.

The officer said she contacted Vivient by telephone and that Vivient initially expressed interest in providing a sworn, written statement but "failed to respond to further contact."

The employee who witnessed the incident wrote in her Brookdale Buckingham statement that Vivient punched the patient "in the face more towards her right cheek." She included a virtually identical sentence in a statement that she emailed to police, the officer reported.

But in the written, sworn statement that she gave to police, the employee said that, after the patient spat at Vivient, she "gabs" at the right side of the patient's face or jaw.

"Due to a language barrier it was clarified that when she wrote 'gabs' in her written statement she is meaning 'jabs,'" the officer explained.

