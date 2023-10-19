Police witness live robbery and find cannabis farm

A cannabis farm was discovered by police after they came across a "robbery in action" during a routine patrol.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers were patrolling Main Cross Road in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Tuesday when they witnessed the crime taking place at a property close to the seafront.

The force said that when the suspects tried to flee the scene after being disturbed, their vehicle collided with a police car causing minor damage.

When officers searched the area of the robbery they found a man with injuries caused by an alleged assault, the force said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and had since been discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The force said that when officers later searched the property, they discovered a cannabis farm spread across six rooms.

Most of the plants had been removed and investigations were continuing, police added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830