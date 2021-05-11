Police: Witness statements contradict self-defense claims in shooting outside of downtown Manchester restaurant

May 11—Rejecting his claims of self-defense, Manchester police charged a local man with first-degree assault after witnesses said he entered his father's restaurant, retrieved a gun, returned outside and shot an adversary three times.

Witness statements were detailed in a police affidavit filed in connection with the arrest of Dunbarton resident Zabayullah Qahir, 29.

He's charged with shooting a 48-year-old man three times early Monday evening outside the restaurant that Qahir owns, USA Chicken and Biscuit. The 6:15 p.m. shooting took place in the heart of Manchester's downtown.

Qahir's father, Rahim Woodod, said his son had gotten into a fight with an aggressive, threatening customer, who had punched his son several times and his son fired in self-defense.

But police talked to several witnesses who said the victim, whose full name is redacted in the affidavit, had been fired by the restaurant and was there to pick up his final paycheck, police said.

Qahir was upset over an earlier telephone conversation between his sister and the victim, and they got into a heated exchange. Qahir directed racial slurs at the victim, who is Black, according to one witness, a customer of the nearby Castro's cigar bar.

Several witnesses said the two were arguing outside the restaurant. Qahir entered the restaurant grabbed a weapon, went outside and shot the man three times, according to the affidavit.

Downtown impact

The shooting comes as the downtown tries to return to normal after a year of shutdowns and restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Manchester police announced that summertime foot patrols had resumed downtown. Fewer homeless people are walking Elm Street. And office workers are returning to downtown as more businesses relax their pandemic restrictions, said Tammy Ferrier, an assistant manager at Bunny's convenience store, which is located across Elm Street from USA Chicken and Biscuit.

She said the weather is the biggest factor in how busy her store is and doubts the shooting will have an impact.

"It happens all the time, we're used to it," said Anna Cordero, who was manning the front desk at Shaggin Salon, also across the street from USA Chicken and Biscuit.

Likewise, the manager at Castro's cigar bar was not worried about any effect on business.

"We have a pretty tough crowd here," said Bob Stallings.

He is happy to see the police patrols return.

"You're talking officers in dress blues, bikes, state troopers. Most of the people like it. Why wouldn't they?" Stallings said. He also praised USA Chicken and Biscuit, saying the food is great, the prices are affordable, and it is operated by a good family.

According to the police affidavit, one of the shooting witnesses was parked in her car in front of USA Chicken and Biscuit with her children and waiting for her husband, who was inside picking up an order.

She told police she thought the argument was finished when Qahir walked into the restaurant. But then he emerged with a handgun and fired.

"(The witness) was very adamant that the lighter-skinned male opened fire immediately upon opening the door when he came back after the initial argument. She made it clear he did not come back out and physically or verbally engage the Black male again," detectives wrote.

Her husband, who was in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, said the victim yelled for Qahir to come outside and fight him, and Qahir said to wait right there, the affidavit reads.

The husband and a DoorDash driver tried to persuade Qahir not to leave the restaurant with a gun, but they did not physically intervene. The husband said Qahir was extremely angry, and he was nervous what might happen if he tried to stop Qahir.

After shooting the man, Qahir remained in the area until police arrived and put the gun on the ground.

"All the statements that were provided to police failed to establish a self-defense claim," detectives wrote.

Superior Court Judge David Anderson ordered Qahir held on preventive detention, meaning he won't get out of jail before trial. Anderson called the shooting "very troubling."

"Based on the numerous witness accounts ... Defendant exited his storefront with a gun and shot the victim twice from a distance and then once more while standing over the victim," Anderson wrote.