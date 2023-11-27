Police: Witness thwarts attempted burglary of Worcester smoke shop

WORCESTER ― A 17-year-old is facing a number of charges after a passerby thwarted an attempted burglary over the weekend.

Worcester police responded to The Habibi Smoke Shop on Main Street just after 3 a.m. this past Saturday, according to a tweet from the Police Department. When officers arrived, they saw a man holding the suspect on the ground.

The witness told authorities he'd been driving by when he noticed damage to the front of the building and pulled over.

"The witness said that he was driving by when he saw that the glass door to the building was smashed," police said. "He observed a male entering the business at which time he confronted the intruder and detained him until police arrived."

The police said the 17-year-old had a bag full of stolen items, as well as a hammer.

The 17-year-old is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, vandalism, larceny from a building, and possession of a burglarious instrument.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Witness thwarts attempted burglary of Worcester smoke shop, police say