Police: Witnesses' help needed in shooting

Apr. 27—THOMASVILLE — An altercation between a man and woman escalated to a level where the woman's family members became involved. In the melee, a man was shot.

Police responded about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of South Street and McRae Avenue in reference to a shooting.

"There was a domestic altercation between a male and female. Family members were called about the altercation and went to the scene," said Lt. Toby Knifer, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division commander.

Witnesses told police someone in the group had a gun. Knifer said at least one gunshot was heard and the victim was injured seriously as a result of a gunshot.

Family members transported the 23-year-old male victim, who was shot in the side, to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The commander said detectives have a person of interest in the shooting.

"They're asking that anyone who witnessed the incident give them an account of what happened," Knifer said, adding that detectives know an individual was seen with a firearm.

Police want the person who has been identified to come forward, along with others who have information.

Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 227-3302 or dispatch at (229) 226-2101.