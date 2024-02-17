Police: Woman, 50, man, 49, found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Avalon Park

Authorities were investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding a woman stabbed to death and a man shot to death inside an Avalon Park home Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the bodies of a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were found unresponsive in a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue around 2 p.m., police said.

The woman appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds while the man had a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the woman as Tomica Goodwin of Avalon Park. The medical examiner did not release the man’s identity. Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the deaths.