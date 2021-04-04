Police: Woman allegedly driving drunk hits Southfield police SUV at traffic stop

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 3—SOUTHFIELD — A Southfield Police Department SUV was rear-ended Saturday morning while assisting in a Michigan State Police traffic stop, police said.

The crash took place about 2:30 a.m. on the northbound Lodge Freeway near Telegraph, state police said.

The troopers had pulled over an alleged drunken driver, whose vehicle was being towed away. Southfield police gave an assist at the scene in a Chevy Tahoe, shining its light for "extra visibility," police said, when a white truck rear-ended the SUV.

The crash took place in the right lane; afterward, the truck traveled another 200 feet before hitting a fence and stopping, police said. Neither the Southfield police officer nor the driver of the truck were hurt.

Police say a woman drove the pickup truck, and allege she was intoxicated at the time of the crash. That woman was arrested, pending possible criminal charges. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office would make any decision on charges.

