Police: Woman angry over breakup shot up car, broke TV

Nov. 3—Bond was set at $100,000 on Monday for a Dayton woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend's car last week before going into a house and breaking a TV.

Sameera Myssan Villanueva, 18, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for aggravated burglary, burglary, discharge firearm and a misdemeanor criminal damage charge.

Dayton police responded at 3:15 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue on a gunshots complaint.

A woman, later identified as Villanueva, shot a Ford Focus multiple times and was seen going inside a house, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

"Villanueva walked in and knocked a television to the floor and stepped on it," the affidavit stated.

Police found a Glock 9mm handgun empty with the slide locked back in the kitchen that apparently was used to shoot up the car.

Villanueva admitted during an interview with police that she shot the car, which sustained numerous bullet holes, and damaged the house because she was angry over a breakup, the document stated.

Villanueva remains in the Montgomery County Jail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

