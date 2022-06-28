Police: Woman arrested for arson after crashing multiple vehicles into homes

Jun. 28—A Rivesville woman is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a home and crashing two vehicles on Sunday.

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Thompson responded to the area of Jakes Run Road in Monongalia County for a destruction of property report.

According to the criminal complaint, while the deputy was en route to the scene he was advised that the suspect, identified as Natalie L. Harris, 53, of Rivesville, had taken a vehicle and run it into one victim's home.

Thompson was told Harris then fled the scene in her own vehicle.

While searching for the suspect, Thompson was advised that Harris had just "set [a ] house trailer on fire after running her own vehicle into the side of the trailer, " the complaint said.

Thompson said firefighters on scene stated that the fire at the trailer "looked as if it was set by using gasoline."

Harris was taken into custody and charged with first degree arson. Bond was set at $100, 000. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Deputy Thompson was unavailable for comment Monday following the arrest, and sheriff's department officials said additional details are unavailable at this time.

It is unclear what led to the encounter or if there were any injuries from the vehicle crashes or fire.

Harris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on July 7.

