Police: Person arrested after attempting to enter Juvenile Family Law Center with loaded gun
A person was arrested after allegedly trying to enter the Juvenile Family Law Center in Allegheny County with a loaded gun, police said.
A release from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said that guards noticed the outline of a handgun on the magnetometer screen showing 34-year-old Kinda El-Attrache’s purse.
Deputies discovered a loaded, black .380 caliber, semi-automatic handgun in their purse.
El-Attrache did not have a concealed-weapons permit, and the gun was registered to another individual, police said.
The firearm had not been reported as stolen.
El-Attrache was taken into custody. They have been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm in a court facility.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
