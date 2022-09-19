Police: Person arrested after attempting to enter Juvenile Family Law Center with loaded gun

A person was arrested after allegedly trying to enter the Juvenile Family Law Center in Allegheny County with a loaded gun, police said.

A release from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said that guards noticed the outline of a handgun on the magnetometer screen showing 34-year-old Kinda El-Attrache’s purse.

Deputies discovered a loaded, black .380 caliber, semi-automatic handgun in their purse.

El-Attrache did not have a concealed-weapons permit, and the gun was registered to another individual, police said.

The firearm had not been reported as stolen.

El-Attrache was taken into custody. They have been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm in a court facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Mourners gather as hearse travels to Windsor Castle Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there Pittsburgh officials working to address homeless encampments VIDEO: Ring doorbell video shows moment police responded to overnight shooting in Munhall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts