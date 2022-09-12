Police: Woman arrested after chase in Alexander County; officer hurt during arrest

A woman was arrested following a police chase in Alexander County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 1:30 p.m., 911 operators got a call regarding a suspicious vehicle near All American Raceway at the intersection of Millersville Road and U.S. Highway 64. The caller said a woman driving the car was acting suspiciously.

Shortly after the driver left All American Raceway, a North Carolina state trooper saw the car and began to follow it. But due to Highway Patrol’s policy, the trooper stopped pursuing.

An Alexander County deputy then spotted the car traveling northbound on Highway 16 South. The deputy tried to stop the driver, but she refused, leading to a chase. The police chase continued toward city limits, where Taylorsville police got involved at the intersection of Macedonia Church Road and Highway 16.

ALSO READ: Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase

Authorities said stop sticks were deployed, just north of the Iredell Family Care Center. All four tires of the vehicle were blown and the car eventually came to a stop.

Once officers went up to the vehicle to take the driver into custody, police said she refused. While she was being forcibly removed from the car, authorities said the vehicle rolled over a Taylorsville police officer’s foot.

The officer was taken to a local hospital due to their injuries, but is expected to be OK.

During the investigation, authorities identified the driver as 36-year-old Emily Elizabeth King. Police also learned the car she was driving was reported stolen to the Hickory Police Department.

King was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen vehicle, felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, resisting arrest, and felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises. Police said King was also served outstanding probation violations, as well as additional traffic violations that Highway Patrol charged her with.

Story continues

King is being held under a $110,500 bond. Her first court appearance is set for Monday.

(WATCH BELOW: Tractor-trailer leads troopers on chase before striking patrol vehicles and overturning, NCSHP says)



