Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Cambridge

Cambridge Police arrested the suspect in connection to a Central Square stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m. officers discovered a woman in her early 20s with a stab wound to her lower back in the area of the Star Variety and Subway in Central Square.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police. There is no word on the victim’s injuries.

A short while later officers, who remained on the scene to collect evidence, located the female suspect involved in the stabbing at Magazine & Auburn. A knife was also recovered & secured as evidence.

The suspect was placed into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

