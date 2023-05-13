Police: Woman arrested after loaded gun found in car at area hospital

A woman was arrested Friday evening after a loaded gun was found at a Miamisburg hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. Miamisburg officers were called to Kettering Health Miamisburg for a “code silver”, according to a spokesperson for Miamisburg Police Department.

A “cold silver” means there is someone with a weapon within the vicinity, according to Ohio Health Care Association.

A loaded gun was allegedly found in a woman’s car, according to police.

Miamisburg police and Kettering Health Miamisburg security were able to secure the situation and the woman was taken into custody, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Health.

The spokesperson said services were not disrupted and no one was injured.

Police said official charges have not yet been filed against the woman.

We are working to learn the identity of the woman taken into custody and the charges she faces.

We will update this story as we get new information.



