Police: Woman arrested after motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash

The Orange City Police Department arrested a DeBary woman for DUI charges following a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on North Volusia Avenue.

According to a news release, the driver of a silver Lexus was leaving the parking lot of a beer bar and headed northbound on North Volusia Avenue.

Investigators said the Lexus stroke a Suzuki motorcycle heading north in the inside lane of North Volusia Avenue, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from his bike.

Read: Man killed after walking on highway in Orange County, troopers say

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Sanford resident, was transported to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the Lexus driver, 61-year-old Christine T. Robison, was not injured in the crash.

Orange City Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and said Robinson was showing signs of possible impairment.

Read: Retired Orange County deputy shares insight after 2 officer-involved shootings this month

After a DUI investigation, Robinson was arrested to face charges of Driving Under the Influence and DUI Manslaughter.

Jail records show she was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail Sunday morning after posting $6,000 bail.

Orange City Traffic Homicide Investigators said the crash remains under investigation.

Read: Orlando Police continue to search for missing 64-year-old man





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.