Police: Woman arrested in murder of Boston man who died from ‘sharp force injury to the heart’

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Boston man who died last year from a “sharp force injury to the heart,” authorities announced Friday.

Tanya Kelley, 57, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in the death of 55-year-old Robert Lee Scott, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest at 155 Northampton Street on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, transported Scott to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner last week ruled Scott’s death a homicide and determined his cause of death to be sharp force injury to the heart, according to investigators.

Kelley was arrested Thursday by officers assigned to the department’s fugitive unit.

Police didn’t release any additional details about the alleged murder.

Anyone with information on Scott’s death is urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

