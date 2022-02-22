Police: Woman arrested after shooting father in parents' Phoenix home

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested a woman Monday morning after they say she forced her way into her parents' home and killed her father.

Police identified Gloria Loreal Reyes, 33, as the homicide suspect.

Officers received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a person being shot at a residence near 53rd Parkway and Earll Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, court documents state.

Witnesses told police that Reyes arrived at her parents' home with a handgun and shouted she was there to take her father's life, arrest documents state.

She was denied access by her mother who answered the door. She then shot at the ground before pointing the weapon at her mother and demanding she open the door for her, witnesses told police.

After entering, she approached her father in the kitchen of the home and shot him twice.

Reyes told police that she contacted 911 after the incident and told the operator of her involvement in the shooting, arrest documents state.

She also led them to a gun found in her vehicle, which is believed to be the murder weapon, the documents state.

During an interview with police, Reyes admitted to shooting her father and forcing her way into the home after first being denied access, according to court documents.

Reyes also told police that she was sexually abused as a child by her father and that she "killed a monster," according to arrest documents.

Reyes faces several charges of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Bond has been placed at $1 million and a court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

