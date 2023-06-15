Police: Woman arrested after shooting at Pennsylvania county district attorney’s office

A female suspect has been taken into custody in a shooting in the district attorney’s office in a rural central Pennsylvania county, state police said Wednesday.

Troopers were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Cameron County district attorney’s office in Emporium, state police said.

Police said the victim is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” although the circumstances are being investigated.

Police said a woman who left in a vehicle after the shooting was later taken into custody. No charges were immediately announced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Google to pay out $23 million settlement over search results; how to apply for yours $1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle Woman killed, 2 injured in Oakland shooting, police say VIDEO: Former UPMC patients head off to camp for burn survivors DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts