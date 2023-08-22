Police: Woman arrested after shooting at person, barricading self in apartment with 3 children

A woman was arrested and three children were saved after a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment, Orlando police said.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Beech Street when officers arrived in response to a shooting call. The caller told police an adult woman attempted to shoot at them then returned to her apartment, according to a news release.

SWAT and Crisis negotiations were called out after it was determined that three children were inside the suspect’s apartment, the news release states.

READ: Police responding to barricaded person near downtown Orlando

A perimeter was set up as officers worked to evacuate nearby residents and the scene was contained, according to the news release.

After negotiations were met, officers retrieved the three children from the apartment unharmed. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest.

READ: Sheriff: Woman admits to strangling her son, 13, at their home near St. Cloud

Her name and charges were not immediately released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.