Police: Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing her father in Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Police arrested 27-year-old Shaquelia Hudson on suspicion of fatally stabbing 44-year-old Cory Little late Tuesday afternoon at a Phoenix apartment.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near Sweetwater and 29th avenues, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers found Little with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Phoenix police identified Hudson as the person accused of stabbing Little. Investigators said they contacted Hudson, and she told them she stabbed her father during an argument.

Officers arrested Hudson in connection with Little's death, and she was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix woman accused of fatally stabbing father