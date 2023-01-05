Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse

A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning.

Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Boston Police say just before 10:00 a.m. officers found a loaded firearm inside Kelly’s purse at the Suffolk Superior Court security checkpoint. The handgun, along with a debit card and an EBT card was found inside a clutch-style bag, which was placed inside a shoulder-style bag, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office.

Officials say she had come to the courthouse to support her boyfriend, 33-year-old Wendell Morris, who was being arraigned on gun charges.

When questioned about the weapon in her possession, Kelly said, “I don’t know anything about the gun in my bag.”

She was promptly arrested and is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court. She was held without bail.

“The security equipment and the operating personnel did precisely what they are supposed to do — detect and secure dangerous items,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW