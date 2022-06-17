Police: Woman arrested after trying to hit officer with car

Jun. 17—A woman is in custody after attempting to run over a police officer and leading three different departments on a pursuit through two cities Tuesday night, according to the Lodi Police Department.

A Lodi police officer was flagged down by a person on the 800 block of East Kettleman Lane at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, who reported that a woman might have been driving under the influence, the department said.

Sgt. Tim Fritz said officers located the woman in her vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Kettleman Lane, where she swerved the car and attempted to run an officer over.

The officer was not struck, and a pursuit ensued, he said.

"At one time (the pursuit) went into Stockton, so Stockton P.D. took over," he said. "Then it came back into town and we took over. She then entered the highway so CHP took over. It ended somewhere on East Pine Street after the CHP deployed a spike strip and performed a pit maneuver."

But the incident didn't end there, Fritz said. The driver refused to exit the vehicle, and officers used bean bag gun to shoot the windows and remove her, he said.

The pursuit lasted 57 minutes and 29 miles. Speeds were as high as 60 miles an hour, Fritz said.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Cynthia Meza, 43, on suspicion of assault on a police officer, felony evasion and DUI.

She was booked into Lodi City Jail.