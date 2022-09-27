Police: Woman assaulted Good Samaritan, tried running him off road

Sep. 27—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman physically assaulted a man who reached out to her because he felt she was down on her luck, police said.

The woman also tried running the man's vehicle off the road by grabbing his steering wheel while he was driving, police said.

Sandra L. Zavislak, 45, 1427 Lynn Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Zavislak, which prohibits her from having contact with the man.

Zavislak returns to court Nov. 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were called to Mondovi and Craig roads Saturday for a report of a disturbance where a woman was attempting to break the window of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.

An officer arrived to find the woman, identified as Zavislak, who was being loud and disorderly toward the man who was driving the vehicle.

The man told police he had just met Zavislak at a gas station on North Clairemont Avenue. He had never met her before but felt she needed assistance. He offered her a place to stay for the evening. He also gave her $20 at the gas station, which she used to buy beer.

While they were driving toward his residence, the man said Zavislak began making odd comments about how she works for the CIA and was going to be taking over the man's car and dog. The man said he had his dog in the rear seat of his vehicle.

As they were driving over the Clairemont Avenue bridge toward Craig Road, Zavislak began shouting loudly, cursing at the man and hitting him in the face.

While he was driving at about 40 mph, the man said Zavislak then reached over and grabbed his steering wheel. She forced the steering wheel toward the passenger side of the vehicle.

The man said he could feel his vehicle forcefully moving about the road because of Zavislak's actions. He believed she was trying to drive the vehicle off the road.

The man pushed Zavislak away from the steering wheel and was able to stop the car in the 2700 block of Craig Road. It was parked in the lane of traffic when police arrived.

The man said Zavislak continued to hit him after they stopped in the middle of the road. The man had fresh facial injuries.

At one point, the man said, Zavislak grabbed the headlight lever and snapped it off of the steering console. She also grabbed the man's car keys and threw them out of the vehicle.

A witness corroborated the man's version of events.

If convicted of the felony charge, Zavislak could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.