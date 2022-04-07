Police: Woman assaulted people who tried to stop her from 'drunk driving'

Editor's update: According to Iowa court documents, Amel Ali pleaded not guilty to these charges on April 9, 2019, and the charges were dismissed by Sixth Judicial District of Iowa Associate Judge Jason Burns on Nov. 26, 2019.

An Iowa City woman is accused of assaulting and causing injury to multiple victims after police say they withheld her car keys to stop her from drunk driving.

According to a complaint, Amel Mohamed Ali, 24, was drinking alcohol at a house early Tuesday morning in Iowa City when she became upset and wanted to leave by driving her car.

One victim told police she kept Ali's keys from her so she wouldn't drive and Ali eventually started verbally and physically abusing people.

"One victim stated when she noticed the defendant's behavior she tried to reason and the defendant pinned her against a wall using her forearm before pulling her by the hair about the room," according to the complaint.

A second victim told police she tried to help but was allegedly held against a closet door by Ali who strangled her "to the point where she couldn't breathe" and bit her in the leg. The victim sustained bruising on her neck and "a bite mark in the leg with a deep gouge."

Police say a third victim alleged Ali caused her head to bleed after she pulled her hair. She also reported an injured finger and a damaged door due to the incident.

According to the complaint, Ali was hit in the head with a glass bottle. She needed stitches for the injury and said it caused her to forget much of what occurred.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Woman accused of assaulting people who tried to stop her from 'drunk driving'