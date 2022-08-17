Police: Woman assaulted security officers at Scranton hospital

Aug. 17—A disorderly patient assaulted and threatened two Geisinger Community Medical Center security officers as she awaited a mental health evaluation at the hospital, city police said.

Teyanna Monique Davis, 25, who was listed as homeless, was charged with two counts each of aggravated and simple assault and terroristic threats after the incident Tuesday, police said.

As she was being restrained by the officers, Davis told them she was going to go on a murder spree and they would be her first victims, police said.

Davis was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $10,000 bail after her arraignment Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, who set her preliminary hearing for Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.

