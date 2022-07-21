Police: Woman assaults three EC hospital staff members

Jul. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A woman physically assaulted three staff members while being treated at an Eau Claire hospital, police say.

Rachel A. Cox-Tuj, 32, of Eau Claire, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Cox-Tuj, which prohibits her from having contact with the hospital except for an emergency. The bond also prohibits her from drinking alcohol, entering taverns, or engaging in acts or threats of violence against anyone. She must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Cox-Tuj returns to court Aug. 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 2 a.m. Saturday because Cox-Tuj, who was being treated there, was being combative with staff members.

A woman told the officer she took Cox-Tuj back to her room following a CT scan. Once in the room, Cox-Tuj called the woman names and punched her twice in the arm with a closed fist. The woman said she was trying to attach the blood pressure cuff when Cox-Tuj struck her.

A second officer was called to the hospital 90 minutes later after Cox-Tuj assaulted a nurse.

The nurse said she helped Cox-Tuj use the bathroom. After the nurse helped her back to her bed, Cox-Tuj punched the nurse in the arm.

A third officer was then sent to the hospital to take Cox-Tuj to the Eau Claire County Jail in response to the two reported assaults.

The officer went to Cox-Tuj's room, where hospital staff were preparing her for release. As they were removing her IV, Cox-Tuj became argumentative toward one nursing staff member.

As the officer attempted to secure Cox-Tuj, she kicked the nurse in the shin with her foot.

Cox-Tuj is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted this month of two misdemeanors in Eau Claire County and one in Barron County.

If convicted of the three felony charges in this case, Cox-Tuj could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.