Police: Woman Attacked With Kids In Car
Police are searching for three men they say attacked a woman while she had two children in the car. (Credit: NYPD)
Police are searching for three men they say attacked a woman while she had two children in the car. (Credit: NYPD)
A mother loading her two young children in the car after playing at McKinley Park in Sacramento was assaulted on Saturday, police said. The unprovoked attack happened near Alhambra Boulevard and G Street around noon when the woman was buckling her children in their seats in the car. KCRA 3's Lysée Mitri reports.
SafeMoon is a relative crypto newcomer and has promising characteristics, but extreme volatility and a short track record make its future uncertain.
The 39-year-old was caught trying to sell the claw nine days later, police told news outlets.
A winter storm has brought unusual "thundersnow" to SoCal, dropping a thick coat of fresh powder on our local mountains.
WarnerMedia head Jason Kilar cited company violations as the reason for Gollust's departure.
Buckle up, Chicago, the weather during the next 36 hours looks like it’s going to be a wild, season-traversing ride, forecasters warned. Wednesday morning began with an influx of warmth pushing up from the south, during which the temperature could reach the low-50s by afternoon — a nearly perfect springlike day — although strong and steady 40 mph winds could be accompanied by gusts as strong ...
Three Ohio cities ranked in the top ten of Super Bowl television viewership this weekend. Los Angeles was a different story.
Universal Orlando Resort is working on several aspects of its new Epic Universe theme park, including future hotel components. Executives with Universal were not available for comment. The permit has an address of 4700 W. Sand Lake Road, which is for the largest single parcel of land Universal owns at the Epic Universe site.
Sesame Street shared a video of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein stopping by the neighborhood to visit Oscar the Grouch. Watch it here!
Side hustles are often used by workers to help pay for their kids' education or to save more for retirement. But they can also be quite useful for retirees, in more ways than one. For starters, having...
Want to do some serious drag racing?
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl 23-20
There's a question about Donald Trump that can only be answered by a Republican primary election for U.S. Senate with Gov. Doug Ducey in it.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes rarely-used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid-19 health rules that police fear could turn violent.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) said its new headquarters in City Place in the Spring area opened for employees on Feb. 14, and the company plans a grand opening celebration “in a month or two.” Employees are not compelled to work in the office as HPE is operating under a hybrid model, HPE spokesman Adam Bauer told the Houston Business Journal. HPE is leasing the campus from CDC Houston, a subsidiary of New York City-based Coventry Development Corp. CDC Houston is also the developer of the City Place master-planned community, which was known as Springwoods Village until last summer.
The study found two plants native to Antarctica grew much quicker between 2009 and 2019 than they did between 1960 and 2009.
She is an exceptional athlete who has already won medals in the Beijing Olympics. As the freestyle skier chases gold in the mountains northwest of Beijing, some competing narratives about her have taken hold, from California to China. In others, she has betrayed the United States, where she was born and grew up, to ski for China, her mother's native country.
President Biden addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis Wednesday and said Russia now has more than 150,000 troops surrounding Ukraine. He said diplomacy is still on the table but warned an invasion "remains distinctly possible," and could have an impact on the U.S. economy. Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest on the escalating tensions.
And, of course, Bey brought her impeccable style to the stands.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions as to whether or not her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.