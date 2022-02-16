Police: Woman Attacked With Kids In Car

American City Business Journals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) said its new headquarters in City Place in the Spring area opened for employees on Feb. 14, and the company plans a grand opening celebration “in a month or two.” Employees are not compelled to work in the office as HPE is operating under a hybrid model, HPE spokesman Adam Bauer told the Houston Business Journal. HPE is leasing the campus from CDC Houston, a subsidiary of New York City-based Coventry Development Corp. CDC Houston is also the developer of the City Place master-planned community, which was known as Springwoods Village until last summer.