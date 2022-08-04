Police: Woman attacked with knife, sexually assaulted by two men in her home Tuesday afternoon

A woman was attacked with a knife and sexually assaulted by two men in her Reading home, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

Police said two men entered a residence on Blanche Avenue in the Village of Arlington Heights around noon on Tuesday.

Police said one of the men took a knife from the woman's home.

The woman reported to police she was sexually assaulted. Investigators said the woman also had multiple defensive injuries on her arms.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

The suspects have been described as two men in their mid-20s. Police said K-9 units were at the scene searching for the two suspects, but they still have not been found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Woman attacked with knife, sexually assaulted by two men