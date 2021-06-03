Police: Woman attacked with machete

Jun. 3—ANDERSON — Police say a woman was attacked by a man with a machete after he smoked synthetic marijuana and consumed alcohol.

Armando Nicasio, 28, is charged with Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched to residence for a person who was stabbed at 3:58 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived they spoke with Erica Dimas, 29, according to an affidavit by Jacob Beasley of APD.

Dimas said she had gone to Nicasio's home in the 2000 block of Walnut Street. She said Nicasio had smoked "katy" and was drinking vodka, according to the affidavit.

She told police that while she was at his home, Nicasio began looking for some cards and accused Dimas of taking them. He then grabbed a machete-type knife by the couch and struck her in the back of her head, according to the affidavit.

"Erica stated that she did not lose consciousness, but could feel something warm running down her back, which she checked to confirm was blood from her head," according to the affidavit.

Dimas went to leave, but Nicasio — still armed with the machete — would not let her out of the home. She offered to help look for the missing cards and tried to leave out another door, but Nicasio stopped her, according to the affidavit.

At some point, Nicasio put down the machete and picked up a smaller knife and eventually let Dimas leave the home, according to the affidavit. Dimas said she walked several blocks to her sister's home and called the police.

She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with a "large cut on the back left side of her head," according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained and Nicasio was arrested at 5:50 p.m. at his home on Saturday. Both of the knives Dimas described to police were located in the residence, according to the affidavit.

Nicasio told police he spoke with Dimas on Facebook on Friday, but they argued and he had not spoken or met with her on Saturday, according to the affidavit.

He was transported to the Madison County Jail, where outstanding warrants were served and he was charged with battery and criminal confinement for the incident involving Dimas, according to the affidavit.

