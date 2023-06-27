Police: Woman attacked by several assailants after walking back to car in Dorchester
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects accused of attacking a woman in Dorchester earlier this month.
Officers responding to the area of 76 Kingsdale Street around 8 p.m. on June 3 found a woman suffering from injuries after being assaulted by a group of people, according to Boston Police.
Officials say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The attack allegedly stemmed from a “brief verbal exchange” that took place while the victim was walking toward her parked car.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW