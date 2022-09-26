Police: Woman attempted to kidnap two children

Sep. 26—TITUSVILLE — A Titusville woman is jailed, awaiting a preliminary hearing next month for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children off a city street Wednesday night.

Lynette Watson remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond on multiple charges filed Wednesday by Titusville Police Department.

Watson, 61, of 117 N. Washington St., Apt. 2, is charged with attempted kidnapping, interference with the custody of children, false imprisonment of a minor, impersonating a public servant and harassment.

Police allege the attempted kidnapping took place around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home in the 200 block of West Main Street, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Police accuse Watson of grabbing the wrists of two children while they were playing outside and attempted to lead the children away from their residence, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case. Watson is not a parent, guardian or family member of either child, according to the affidavit.

When the children's mother stopped Watson from taking them, Watson told the mother that she "was an undercover special agent and was under arrest," the affidavit said. Watson then shoved the woman, the affidavit said.

Watson was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols of Titusville. She was placed in the county jail in Saegertown in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Watson faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Nicols on Oct. 6.

