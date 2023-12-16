Police: Woman attempted to steal alcohol from distributor

Dec. 16—NANTY GLO, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is facing felony robbery charges and related counts after allegedly attempting to steal alcohol from Fords Corner Beverage on Tuesday and striking the owner when confronted.

Shelby M. Warrick, 31, is accused of entering the distributor on Shoemaker Street in Nanty Glo and walking out with a 12-pack of Twisted Tea while owner Douglas Spaid helped another customer with a purchase.

According to an affidavit filed by Nanty Glo Borough Police with District Magistrate Mary Ann Zanghi's office in Vinco, Spaid confronted Warrick and she reportedly told him she could do whatever she wanted.

Spaid then attempted to reach for the alcohol when Warrick allegedly struck him in the left side of his face, damaging his glasses, police said.

After the business owner retrieved the 12-pack, Warrick left the premises in a Kia Sedan, and he contacted authorities.

Video footage from Fords Corner Beverage was provided to the investigating officer to corroborate Spaid's report and to identify Warrick as the perpetrator.

Warrick is charged with felony robbery count, simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, retail theft, and driving without a license.

Warrick was taken into custody and had a preliminary arraignment on Thursday before District Magistrate John Prebish Jr.

A preliminary hearing in Zanghi's courtroom is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Warrick is currently housed at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, unable to post bail, according to court records.