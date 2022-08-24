Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’

What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest.

Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.

The victim says she was having a conversation on her cell phone while Simmons was drinking alcohol and being very loud, according to authorities. Transit officials say the assailant was being so loud that the victim was unable to continue her phone conversation. It was at that point the victim told Simmons to “shut up,” according to police.

Simmons took exception to the comment and began slamming the victim’s head into the bus window and repeatedly punching her in the face.

Police say Simmons fled the bus after it pulled over, leaving the victim with abrasions and swelling about her face.

Officials received a detailed description of Simmons and tracked her down on Massachusetts Avenue. She was taken into custody by Transit Police.

