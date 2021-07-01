Police: Woman bites officer during serving of warrant

Jul. 1—SOMERSET — A Fayette County woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of biting a state police corporal as he attempted to serve an involuntary mental health commitment, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged the Markleysburg resident with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were attempting to serve a 302 warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Polk Hill Road in Addison Township on Tuesday.

A 302 warrant authorizes physicians and police to take a person to the hospital for an immediate evaluation.

The woman fought with troopers and allegedly bit a corporal on the upper right arm, breaking the skin and causing bruising.

The woman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bond.