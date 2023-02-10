Police: Woman blocks traffic, kicks officer in mouth

Feb. 9—VALDOSTA — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after blocking traffic by lying down on a road and kicking a police officer in the mouth.

At 1:42 p.m., a police officer was heading along the 800 block of North Troup Street when he saw a woman lie down in the middle of the road, right in front of a vehicle, blocking traffic at an intersection, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

As the officer tried to talk to her and get her off the road, the woman refused to cooperate or give any information. She resisted when the officer tried to detain her; several more officers arrived to help with the arrest, police said.

The woman continued to resist, kicking one officer in the mouth and causing minor injuries, police said. All of this happened in front of a school bus that appeared to have children in it, according to the statement.

The woman — described as a 39-year-old Madison, Fla., resident — is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.