Police: Woman caught with stolen mail from EC mailbox

May 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman was caught with several pieces of stolen mail from an Eau Claire mailbox, police say.

Lindsay R. Garcia, 38, 3206 Oak Knoll Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft of mail.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Garcia, which prohibits her from having contact with the owner of the mail.

Garcia returns to court June 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the 3500 block of Meadows Place at 12:19 p.m. Monday for a theft case.

A woman called 911 to report that there was a female in a red Chevy Impala who was stealing mail in the area. The caller gave the license plate number of the vehicle and said the vehicle was currently parked on East Meadows Place next to the mailboxes.

The officer arrived to see a red Chevy Impala parked next to the mailboxes at the end of the street.

The officer noticed that the female, later identified as Garcia, had her window down and was searching through a mailbox.

The officer confronted Garcia and asked her to move her vehicle away from the mailboxes. She complied with the officer's request.

The officer then asked Garcia what she was doing and she admitted to going through people's mailboxes and stealing items from them.

The officer searched Garcia's vehicle and found two packages and 10 other pieces of mail. All of the mail belonged to one person and both of the packages were opened.

Garcia admitted to taking more than just coupons from the mail. She said she wasn't sure of the total amount of all the mail she had taken.

The officer arrested Garcia for theft of mail.

If convicted, Garcia could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.