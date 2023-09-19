Police: Woman charged with breaking into vehicle, stealing credit cards

Sep. 19—A woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing six credit/debit cards was arrested on Monday, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Brandy Nicole Lovett, 43, was identified as a suspect after police said a Decatur resident reported their vehicle was broken into near the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.

When police located Lovett later that day, they said she had six credit/debit cards belonging to the victim in her possession.

Lovett was charged with one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and six counts of third-degree theft. She remained in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of an $8,500 bond, according to police.

