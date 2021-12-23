UPDATE Police: Woman charged after child found unresponsive

Dec. 23—SHAMOKIN — A 6-month-old child who accidentally overdosed on heroin had to be revived by Narcan on Wednesday. The woman tasked with the care of the boy is facing a felony child endangerment charge, according to Shamokin Police Department.

Lyndsay Gray, 39, of South Pearl Street, Shamokin, allegedly used heroin in the same room as the boy and then fell asleep. When she awoke later, she found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. At Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the boy was able to be revived with the overdose reversal medication and he was found with a blue wax paper packet in his mouth, matching another unopened packet of heroin found near the child when police first arrived, according to police.

The felony count of endangering the welfare of a child was filed by Shamokin Patrolman Tyler R. Bischof in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Gray was arraigned on Thursday and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.

Bischof reported that police were dispatched to Gray's residence at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a 6-month-old child not breathing and possibly in cardiac arrest. Police found the mother Chelsey Hayes providing CPR to the child, police said.

The officers checked for a pulse and cleared the airway, but were unable to find a pulse or signs of breathing. The child was still warm to the touch, police said.

The officer began CPR until EMS personnel arrived and transported the infant to Geisiginer-Shamokin Area Hospital in Coal Township.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a blue wax wrapper containing heroin near where the baby was laying. Gray, the person who was to be caring for the child that day, was transported to the police station to be interviewed by officers.

Gray, who had been living with Hayes since Dec. 1, told officers that she was taking care of the child before the incident took place on the third floor of the residence. She had been regularly watching the child, feeding him, and changing diapers, police reported.

Gray told police that she allegedly ingested a packet of heroin in the bedroom where the child was sleeping at 9 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., she and two male friends allegedly used heroin again in the same room with the child present, police reported.

After the two men left, she told police that she fell asleep in bed with the child and then woke up to find the child was not moving and having trouble breathing, police said.

She told police that the child was near the edge of the bed and she heard him make a noise. Gray said she picked the child up and felt that his body was limp and motionless, police said.

She told police that she attempted to wake the child up and splash cold water on his face. She began yelling for Hayes, and then she called 911, police said.

Dispatchers coached Gray and Hayes on how to perform CPR until first responders arrived, police said.

When Gray was committed to jail, she was allegedly found with additional wax wrappers and heroin. Additional charges will be filed, police said.

The condition of the child is not known.

Gray is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in front of Gembic.