Police: Woman charged in crash that killed longtime NKY teacher

A woman has been charged following a fatal crash wrong-way crash on Interstate 71/75 near the Kyles Lane exit in Kenton County last Sunday, according to Covington police.

Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington, is facing numerous counts including murder, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, police said in a news release.

Martha Arlinghaus, 83, was struck in the northbound lane of the highway by a driver going the wrong way, police said.

Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills issued a statement on Facebook Monday. The school said Arlinghaus taught for many years at the elementary level before retiring in 2002.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Martha Arlinghaus," the school said. "She was a pioneer in the Oblate program of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, being a part of the first group in 1986. At the monastery she was known as the Candy Lady, always making sure that the Sisters' candy jar was filled."

School officials said she continued to substitute teach after her retirement and was a frequent volunteer.

Arlinghaus was alone in her vehicle and died due to injuries she sustained in the crash, Covington police reported.

Officials said Simpson is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center where she is awaiting extradition back to Northern Kentucky.

