Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando

A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said the woman was speeding in a BMW SUV at about 9:30 p.m. on West Central Boulevard when she struck the officers, who were talking to the driver they had stopped.

Lori De Carlo, 26, demanded that she be allowed to leave and go home before twice saying, “I don’t know why you’re making this a big deal,” an arrest affidavit said.

Police said De Carlo seemed extremely agitated, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. They also said her eyes were bloodshot.

De Carlo was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of DUI with personal injury.

The officers and the other motorist are expected to be OK.

