Police: Woman charged with DUI/drugs after crashing into home

Dec. 28—Police say a woman was high on drugs before dawn Tuesday morning when she drove a minivan into a home in the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 341.

A resident was at home with a dog at the time of the 5:24 a.m. crash, but no one inside was injured, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said.

A county fire-rescue medic crew transported the driver to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she was examined before going to jail.

Police charged the woman with DUI/drugs, failure to maintain a lane and driving on a revoked driver's license, county police spokesman Tim Brown said.

Afterward, county fire-rescue officials stood by while tow trucks removed the vehicle from the house, located at 5663 U.S. 341, DiCristofalo said. County building officials were inspecting the home Tuesday to determine the degree of structural damage caused by the crash.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, police would not comment further on the incident Tuesday or release the name of the suspect who was arrested.