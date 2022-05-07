Police: Woman charged with hit-and-run after hitting man driving stolen moped in Gastonia

A woman turned herself in to Gastonia police on Thursday after crashing into a man driving a stolen moped and leaving the scene.

Police said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Cox Road and Court Drive.

Brittany Leigh Beheler, 31, was driving an SUV when she hit the moped. She turned herself into police not long after the crash and was charged with hit-and-run.

ALSO READ: Friends remember man killed in I-485 hit-and-run; troopers still seeking suspect

The driver of the moped is in the hospital and will be served with a warrant for driving the stolen moped when he is released.

Police has not released the identity of either person.

Check back on wsoctv.com for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 Gastonia women face child abuse charges after toddler found dead in Asheville hotel)