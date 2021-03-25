Police: Woman charged with making false report

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 25—MILTON — A Danville woman who allegedly lied about being raped is now charged with one misdemeanor count of making false reports to falsely incriminate another person.

Hannah Jane Stetler, 18, of Valley West Road, was charged by Milton State Trooper Jessica Naschke in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl. State police in Milton were notified of a Childline referral in August that Stetler said she was allegedly raped when she was 17 in November 2019.

When police interviewed Stetler, Stetler told police that she went on a date to Pier 87 Bar and Grill in Williamsport. She claimed that he made unwanted advances on her in the parking lot while waiting for the table. When they returned to his house in Elysburg she claimed that he raped her in the living room, police said.

The boy denied the assault took place and said there was never a time when they were alone. Police said he passed a polygraph examination. In a second interview in December, Stetler told police she had a bad memory. She then admitted to the police that she had made up the story, police reported.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 5 in front of Diehl.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

