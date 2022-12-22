Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night.

Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.

No injuries were reported and the driver is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, failure to stop and a violation of marked lanes.

Her identity has not been released. It is unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

